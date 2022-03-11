Eos is helping customers turn their personal grooming into donations for a renewable resource nonprofit that specializes in repurposing discarded hair.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: This shaving-cream company’s cheeky campaign urges people to donate hair from their nether regions to save the planet - March 11, 2022
- Retirement Weekly: If COVID-19 taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected - March 11, 2022
- Project Syndicate: George Soros: Make no mistake, Putin and Xi are putting the world at risk of destruction - March 11, 2022