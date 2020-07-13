The Margin: Trump claims golf is his ‘exercise’ as video of him driving a cart with his caddie hanging on the back goes viral

According to Harvard Medical School, a golfer who rides in a cart ends up walking about one mile and burning some 400 calories over the course of a four-hour golf round. Does that count as exercise? In President Trump’s view, sure.
