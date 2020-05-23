The Margin: Trump reaffirms endorsement of Tuberville in Alabama, and a day-long back-and-forth with Sessions ensues

Even as he was subjected to three years of disparaging remarks by and expressions of disappointment from President Donald Trump, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions held out hope of a Trump endorsement of his bid for a Senate seat from Alabama. In March, Trump endorsed Session’s opponent in a Republican runoff that’s been moved to July. On Friday and Saturday, Sessions’s service and loyalty were relitigated in a Twitter back-and-forth with the president.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
