The Margin: Trump’s 2020 campaign created a website offering talking points for debating ‘that liberal snowflake relative’ over the holidays

If you were eager to talk politics during the holiday, President Donald Trump’s campaign has you covered. Trump’s campaign created a website intended to provide key talking points in defensive of the 45th U.S. president’s first term, as he bids for a second starting in 2020.
