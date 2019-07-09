Deepfake videos, like the one that recently portrayed Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as some kind of Bond villain, are almost to the point where the fake is getting indiscernible from the real. The latest example is entertaining… and unsettling.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Chewy’s stock falls after analysts like the company, but not enough to say buy - July 9, 2019
- The Margin: Watch this deepfake version of ‘The Shining,’ starring Jim Carrey, and you may never trust another video clip - July 9, 2019
- Trump Today: Trump backs Acosta as Democrats call for labor chief to quit over Epstein case - July 9, 2019