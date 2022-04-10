The Margin: Watch what happens when police pull over a driverless car in San Francisco

In an Instagram video originally posted April 1, a driverless Cruise car — apparently driving at night without its headlights on — is seen getting pulled over by San Francisco police. As the police officer approaches the driver’s side, he notices… no driver.
