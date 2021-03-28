“Saturday Night Live” takes on non-fungible tokens, and actually offers a pretty decent explanation for the phenomenon that still confuses many investors.
- Market Extra: Stock-market traders fixated on what ‘unprecedented’ Discovery, ViacomCBS selloff means for Wall Street - March 28, 2021
- The Margin: ‘What the hell’s an NFT?’ — ‘SNL’ explains in an amazing rap parody - March 28, 2021
- NewsWatch: Investors worry inflation will persist after a spike this summer — but that likely won’t be the case - March 28, 2021