White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday claimed during a radio interview that former Obama staffers didn’t exactly roll out the welcome mat when they handed over the reins to Donald Trump’s incoming staff.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Number One: This investment has beaten Warren Buffett by 200X over the past 30 years — but good luck grabbing a piece of it - November 19, 2019
- U.S. oil futures mark lowest finish so far this month - November 19, 2019
- The Margin: White House press secretary claims Obama staffers left them hostile notes — then Obama staffers shared actual notes - November 19, 2019