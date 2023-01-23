Hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin has an estimated net worth of $29.4 billion and ranks No. 42 on the list of the world’s richest people.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: M&M’s swaps ‘spokescandies’ for Maya Rudolph after the public meltdown over its redesigned female characters - January 23, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold edges higher to hold at highest finish since April - January 23, 2023
- In One Chart: Why stocks still could face a 1980s-style drop - January 23, 2023