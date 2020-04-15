The Margin: WHO urges restrictions on alcohol sales amid pandemic, warns drinking can make coronavirus worse

The World Health Organization is warning that drinking alcohol makes people more susceptible to the coronavirus, and is urging governments to uphold, or even strengthen, restrictions on buying booze.
