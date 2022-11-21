Qatar is the first country in the Arab world to host the World Cup.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: ‘You can enjoy yourself with or without alcohol,’ says England star, after Qatar World Cup stadium beer ban - November 21, 2022
- Project Syndicate: The shortsighted world is not ready for the next evitable pandemic, and time is running out - November 21, 2022
- MarketWatch First Take: Budweiser shrugs off Qatar stadium beer ban, tweets new World Cup campaign - November 21, 2022