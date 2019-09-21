The MarketWatch Q&A: NFL legend Terry Bradshaw buys and sells $5 million planes the way some people flip houses

The NFL Hall of Famer spoke with MarketWatch about why losing $900,000 ended up being the best financial move he ever made, and why he spends so much time trying to help educate his fellow baby boomers.
