‘The New Girl’ star’s new Max show ‘What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel’ aims to solve everyday food dilemmas stumping supermarket shoppers.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The MarketWatch Q&A: Zooey Deschanel on her new show — and the $15 grocery-store price tag she couldn’t stomach - May 29, 2023
- Earnings Watch: Nvidia and Best Buy suggested a pandemic-era tech bottleneck is ending. Now we see for sure - May 29, 2023
- : Wall Street tech darling Nvidia unveils more AI products — including a new supercomputer - May 29, 2023