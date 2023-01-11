‘He is using my utilities, my supplies (cleaning, toilet paper, etc.) and putting wear and tear on my house.’
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- J Sainsbury upbeat on profits for 2023 after robust Christmas trading - January 11, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: J Sainsbury sees 2023 profit toward upper end of views on robust Christmas period - January 11, 2023
- The Moneyist: ‘As he reminds me, it’s not his house’: My boyfriend of 5 years lives in my house, but refuses to pay rent or contribute to food and utility bills. What’s my next move? - January 11, 2023