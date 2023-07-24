Barbie built her dream marketing campaign, but she was selling something far more valuable than a movie. She created a Dreamworld.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Twitter’s new branding as ‘X’ is a smart move, say these marketing pros - July 24, 2023
- The Tell: This stock-market sentiment gauge hit a level not seen in over 2 years. But Jefferies says it isn’t a ‘golden indicator’ to the upside. - July 24, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil prices settle at a 3-month high as ‘thirst for summer oil’ leads to multi-week rally - July 24, 2023