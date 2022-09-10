‘I’ve been thinking a lot about the cost of living, and how house prices, rent and food prices contribute to how we socialize with friends.’
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘I hate to be cheap’: With 40-year high inflation, is it still acceptable to arrive at a friend’s house for dinner with just one bottle of wine? - September 10, 2022
- : Apple CEO Tim Cook won’t raise iPhone 14 prices. He must first deal with a fierce rival — and it’s not Samsung - September 10, 2022
- Market Snapshot: The wild card that could sink stocks: What investors need to know as the Fed unwinds liquidity that had helped fuel market gains - September 10, 2022