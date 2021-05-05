‘Spending almost 3% of our investable assets on a piece of jewelry just feels very excessive to me. My husband said I should buy it.’
- The Moneyist: I have a First World problem: I earn $500K, and have $1 million in assets. Should I buy a $30K bracelet during a global pandemic? - May 5, 2021
- The Margin: Bill and Melinda Gates’s divorce was a predictable market phenomenon and bullish for GameStop — allow us to explain - May 4, 2021
- IPO Report: Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. prices IPO at $16 a share - May 4, 2021