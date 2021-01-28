The Moneyist: ‘I have been plagued by enormous guilt and regret:’ I tried to care for my late father, but I gave up. How can I ever forgive myself?

‘He was a good father, except everything had to be his way. But I know I was a cruel and horrible son.’
