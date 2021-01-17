‘The majority of the purchase price was from my condo sale and my inheritance savings, but my husband did contribute several thousand dollars.’
- The Moneyist: I married my husband 20 years ago. He has 4 kids and I have one. I paid for our home. How should we split it after we’re gone? - January 17, 2021
- Earnings Watch: The COVID-19 earnings recession is expected to remain, but an end may be in sight - January 17, 2021
- Key Words: For some, Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan is a ‘lifeline’ — and couldn’t come a moment too soon - January 16, 2021