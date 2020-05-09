‘I don’t want to give it over now, only to receive an overpayment letter later and have to pay it back.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: I received my ex-husband’s $1,200 stimulus check because we filed joint taxes in 2018. Should I give him the money or return it to the IRS? - May 9, 2020
- Outside the Box: I have leftover money in my child’s 529 college savings account — what can I do with it? - May 9, 2020
- Market Snapshot: Why the stock market keeps rallying as coronavirus slams the economy and sends unemployment soaring - May 9, 2020