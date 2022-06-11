Meanwhile, ‘the customer was never asked or involved with the decision,’ one customer tells the Moneyist.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘I respect every profession equally, but I feel like so many people look down on me for being a waitress’: Americans are tipping less. Should we step up to the plate? - June 11, 2022
- Economic Report: Rising rents, gas and food prices push U.S. inflation to 40-year high of 8.6%, CPI shows - June 11, 2022
- Economic Report: Consumer sentiment plunges to record low in June, according to University of Michigan survey - June 11, 2022