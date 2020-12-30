‘I called my father’s bank, and I was told that his sister was listed as an authorized person on his bank account.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: I took care of everything after my father died. My aunt, who has laid claim to $27,000 in his bank account, says I only care about his money - December 30, 2020
- The Moneyist: ‘They get free money’: People will receive a $600 stimulus check and $300 extra unemployment. Why is there no accountability? - December 30, 2020
- : Americans who will get COVID-19 vaccine will do it for one reason more important than country, economy or community - December 29, 2020