‘He told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working.’
- The Moneyist: ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks - February 3, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: McKinsey reaches $573 million settlement with states over its work to boost OxyContin sales - February 3, 2021
- : Don’t buy a Tesla during a production ramp, Elon Musk warns - February 3, 2021