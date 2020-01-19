‘I own the house and I’m ready to just give it to him and walk away with my small retirement fund.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘I’m sick to death of him.’ My 70-year-old boyfriend sits in front of the TV and has no savings — is it too late to tell him to go? - January 18, 2020
- In One Chart: The last time this ‘clear danger sign’ flashed in the stock market was in 1999, and we all know what happened next - January 18, 2020
- Howard Gold’s No-Nonsense Investing: Self-employed people have a lot of perks when it comes to saving for retirement - January 18, 2020