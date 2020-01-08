‘I own the house and I’m ready to just give it to him and walk away with my small retirement fund.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘I’m sick to death of him.’ My 70-year-old boyfriend sits in front of the TV and has no savings — is it too late to tell him to leave? - January 7, 2020
- Oil prices surge, U.S. stock futures plunge after Iran missile attack - January 7, 2020
- Futures Movers: Oil prices surge, U.S. stock futures plunge after Iran missile attack - January 7, 2020