‘When I married my husband, he sold his house, which was valued at about $100,000 more than mine, but he had no equity in it.’
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘I’m spending a fortune on home maintenance. I realize my second husband is essentially living in my house for free’: What is a fair way to split costs? - November 12, 2022
- Crypto: FTX bankruptcy is ‘somebody running a company that’s just dumb-as-f___ing greedy,’ says Mark Cuban - November 12, 2022
- The MarketWatch 50: The most influential policy makers in financial markets today - November 12, 2022