‘He is now claiming that he’s entitled to half the value of the house.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: Is my boyfriend of 13 years entitled to half my house? I bought it 12 years ago — and he never helped with the bills - April 27, 2021
- : Unionized workers have more job satisfaction — but for a sobering reason - April 27, 2021
- MarketWatch First Take: Tesla turns a profit on bitcoin sale, but its ‘Technoking’ and ‘Master of Coin’ say it won’t become a habit - April 26, 2021