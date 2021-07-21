‘This niece had access to their finances, and acted as their real-estate agent when my aunt sold her home.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: My aunt and uncle had no children. My cousin, the executor, changed their will to inherit a $400K estate. Should we pursue this? - July 21, 2021
- : JPMorgan gives Jamie Dimon ‘special award’ worth millions to stick around as CEO - July 20, 2021
- : Netflix lays out mobile games plan that could set a collision course with Apple - July 20, 2021