‘The stipulation of leaving the cabin required us to pay a 10% penalty. When my mother dies, our brother has first right of refusal to buy her 50% share.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Big Move: I was mistakenly added to the deed on my father-in-law’s house. What are the consequences for my family? - November 24, 2021
- Financial Crime: Montana steakhouse owner admits using COVID relief money to buy vintage cars - November 24, 2021
- The Moneyist: My brother bought out our shares of our mother’s cabin. We were required to sell at a discount. What happens to our mom’s 50% share? - November 24, 2021