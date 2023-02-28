‘When there’s a big disparity in pay — is 50% of dinner, mortgage, medical bills, vacation, utilities and other shared expenses justified?’
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: My ex-partner ‘demanded’ that I pay 50% of our daughter’s medical expenses. He earns 3 times my salary. Is that fair? - February 28, 2023
- The Big Move: I’m a widow, and want to move from Chicago to a warmer climate. But most of the homes I’ve found need a lot of work. Are there any cons to buying a new house? - February 27, 2023
- : Ransomware attack against U.S. Marshals results in ‘major’ security breach: reports - February 27, 2023