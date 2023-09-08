“I make about $150,000 a year, and I have no debt. He makes $90,000 a year.”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: My fiancé earns 50% less than me, and racks up a lot of credit-card debt. Is it a bad idea to get married? - September 8, 2023
- TaxWatch: IRS will pursue 1,600 millionaires who owe back taxes, promising ‘sweeping and historic changes’ - September 8, 2023
- : Kroger, Albertsons to sell more than 400 stores to C&S Wholesale in a $1.9 billion cash deal in connection with the proposed merger - September 8, 2023