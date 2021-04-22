‘This was the way my father treated my mother, so I thought it was normal.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: My financially reckless ex-husband bought a house with our son. Now his business is failing. How can we get out of this mess? - April 22, 2021
- Economic Report: U.S. leading indicator index suggests economy is gathering momentum - April 22, 2021
- Despite falling jobless claims, America’s poverty rate just reached the highest level since the pandemic began - April 22, 2021