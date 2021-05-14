‘I am afraid to even look at the total, and have not gone to the site. To make it worse, before this, I was lower middle class, and so are many of the friends who gave money.’
- The Moneyist: My friends raised $15,000 on GoFundMe while I was comatose after an accident. But I inherited $1 million, and my insurance covered the costs - May 14, 2021
- : Early Tesla backer and top fund manager attacks Warren Buffett’s strategy. Here’s his investing advice. - May 14, 2021
- The Moneyist: My ex-husband has a life-insurance policy on me — and jokes he’ll be ‘Suspect No. 1’ if I die. Other than haunting him, what can I do? - May 13, 2021