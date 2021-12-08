‘She said that if she can’t trust me with her money, she can’t trust me at all.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘My girlfriend is a busy woman’: She told me to manage her investments and generate 10% returns — she got angry when I refused - December 8, 2021
- Key Words: ‘Excessive risk-taking’ and ‘overvaluations’ are a dangerous side effect of monetary policy, says European Central Bank official - December 8, 2021
- Washington Watch: Biden aims for carbon-neutral U.S. by 2050 with new executive order - December 8, 2021