‘It just seems a little harsh that I can only have the house to live in and not sell, if I need the money for future medical expenses. He’s very controlling of his money.’
- The Moneyist: ‘I planned to buy new tires for the winter’: I didn’t get a stimulus check because I owe back child support. It’s so morally wrong. Will I get one this time? - December 31, 2020
- The Moneyist: My husband, 67, wants to leave his $2 million estate and home to his disabled daughter and his sister’s kids. Can he do that? I could outlive them - December 31, 2020
- Market Extra: Is the stock market open? Here are the market hours on New Year’s Eve and Day - December 30, 2020