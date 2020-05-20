The Moneyist: My husband refuses to give me my stimulus check. He says that I don’t deserve it because I didn’t earn it. What can I do?

‘It is outrageous that a spouse would share liability for tax debt, but not share in the refund.’ What legal recourse does this woman have?
