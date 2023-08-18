‘She and my brother actually admitted to dropping close to $1 million in one day via short selling. I’m told the money is now basically gone.’
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Xpeng’s stock slides 6.4% premarket after Chinese EV makers’ earnings fall short of estimates - August 18, 2023
- Brett Arends’s ROI: To fix America’s retirement crisis, make every baby a capitalist - August 18, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: Farfetch shares slide on sales disappointment, while Applied Materials gains on upbeat results and other moving stocks - August 18, 2023