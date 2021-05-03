‘I claim him as a dependent on my taxes because I pay more than half of his household expenses (actually all of his expenses)’
- The Moneyist: My son, 18, says I should hand over the $1,400 adult-dependent stimulus. He claims it belongs to him. Who’s right? - May 3, 2021
- Cryptos: Ethereum rally continues, with price topping $3,000 for first time - May 2, 2021
- The Moneyist: My financially reckless ex-husband bought a house with our son — now his business is failing. How can we be free of this mess? - May 2, 2021