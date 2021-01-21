‘We do not light our fireplace with $100 bills, but we are comfortable.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘This is sheer economic waste’: Our $1,200 stimulus ‘gift cards’ should have gone to poor Americans. Why did we get them instead? - January 20, 2021
- The Margin: Bernie Sanders sits alone with his mittens at inauguration, and a meme is born - January 20, 2021
- Capitol Report: Biden’s White House press secretary vows to rebuild trust, return ‘truth and transparency’ - January 20, 2021