‘Wearing the mask makes me feel safer and helps to guard me against coronavirus. It does not interfere with my ability to do my job.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘Your boss is playing God’: My grocery store banned face masks for staff. I don’t want to contract coronavirus. How can I stay safe? - April 2, 2020
- Trump doubles down on his claim of Saudi, Russian oil cuts - April 2, 2020
- The Moneyist: ‘Coronavirus has ruined everything.’ My husband refuses to work. Is it too much to ask him to find a job when millions of people are now out of work? - April 2, 2020