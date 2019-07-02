Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims Border Police agents are forcing migrants to drink out of toilets and live under other extreme conditions — while the officers sit back and laugh.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez describes ‘horrifying’ conditions at migrant detention facilities - July 1, 2019
- Asia Markets: Asian markets mixed as investors mull significance of trade truce - July 1, 2019
- New trade talks with China have ‘already begun,’ Trump says: report - July 1, 2019