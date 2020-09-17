The New York Post: Amazon looks to open 1,500 small warehouses in U.S. suburbs: report

Amazon.com Inc. aims to open as many as 1,500 small warehouses across the U.S. — many of them in suburban locations — as it raises the stakes in its battle against Walmart, according to report.
