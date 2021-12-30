The U.K. public broadcaster came under fire for characterizing the Harvard law professor as an expert and failing to note that he has himself been accused of sexual misconduct by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: BBC concedes on-air Alan Dershowitz interview after Ghislaine Maxwell verdict didn’t measure up to its editorial standards - December 30, 2021
- Is the U.S. stock market closed on Friday for New Year’s Eve? - December 30, 2021
- NewsWatch: Is the U.S. stock market closed on Friday for New Year’s Eve? No. It isn’t even closed on Monday. Here’s why! - December 30, 2021