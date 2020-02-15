The New York Post: Bernie Sanders pranked by Russians posing as Greta Thunberg

Two Russian pranksters say they successfully duped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into believing they were environmental activist Greta Thunberg and her father Svante during an 11 minute call with the 2020 Democratic party presidential candidate.
