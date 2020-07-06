The New York Post: Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies of coronavirus at 41

Nick Cordero, the Broadway actor who appeared in popular musicals such as “Waitress” and “A Bronx Tale” and inspired the world with his months-long struggle against the coronavirus, has died, his wife Amanda Kloots said on Sunday. He was 41.
