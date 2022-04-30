The New York Post: Burned-out New York consultant turns office politics into board game

A Queens, New York, man tired of backstabbing and office politics quit his job as a technical consultant and created a board game — about backstabbing and office politics.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ‘Jay Powell is a hero’ for response to pandemic, Warren Buffett says - April 30, 2022
- Charlie Munger says he doesn’t like bitcoin because its ‘stupid,’ ‘evil,’ and makes people look bad - April 30, 2022
- Outsized influence of passive fund managers on corporate governance not a ‘good development’ for the U.S., says Charlie Munger - April 30, 2022