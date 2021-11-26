Canadian maple syrup producers are tapping the country’s emergency reserve of the sticky sweet stuff as it looks to meet demand amid a global shortage.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: The U.S. stock market suffers ugly Black Friday selloff. Here are the biggest losers (and winners) - November 26, 2021
- The New York Post: Canada releases 50 million pounds from maple syrup reserve amid global shortage - November 26, 2021
- Metals Stocks: Gold loses shine on Friday but ekes out slight gain amid investor panic over new COVID variant - November 26, 2021