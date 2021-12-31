The New York Post: Chicago teacher learns she’s COVID-positive while en route to Iceland — and self-quarantines in airplane toilet for four hours

After an Icelandair flight attendant determined there were not enough vacant seats to allow for her isolation from other passengers, Marisa Fotieo offered to ‘just stay in the bathroom for the rest of the flight.’
