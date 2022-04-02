The New York Post: China’s regulator cracks down on using feng shui to predict stock market trend

China’s securities regulator launched a crackdown on brokerages using feng shui to predict stock market trends in their research notes or investment advisory businesses, state-owned media reported on Wednesday.
