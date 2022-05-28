Surging inflation means Americans will face steep bills at the grocery store while stocking up their fridges with Memorial Day food and snacks this weekend.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Cook out cash out: Memorial Day BBQ cost surges over inflation - May 28, 2022
- : Monkeypox cases drove up stock prices for these companies on Monday - May 28, 2022
- Market Snapshot: Durability of U.S. stock- market bounce in question as inflation worries linger ahead of payrolls report - May 28, 2022